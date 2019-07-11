E. Coli found in Leon Valley water well

E. Coli was discovered in a secondary water well in Leon Valley. The well has been taken out of service, city officials said.

Leon Valley, Texas - A Leon Valley water well tested positive for E. Coli, city officials announced in a news release Thursday.

The secondary water well was taken out of service as soon as the bacteria was discovered.

The sample was taken on raw, untreated water, meaning Leon Valley's drinking water supply is unaffected by the bacteria, according to the news release.

City officials expect to fix the well within 48 hours and put it back into service.

Drinking water tainted with E. Coli may result in short-term health problems like diarrhea, nausea and headaches.

For more information on the risks of E. Coli, residents can call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.