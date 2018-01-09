$862K worth of cocaine seized at Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $862,240 worth of cocaine at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo.

The seizure happened Friday, when a CBP officer referred a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of household goods for a secondary inspection, officials said.

A non-intrusive imaging system and canine inspection resulted in the discovery of 45 packages containing 112 pounds of the drug, officials said.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

