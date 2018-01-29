'Bus-ted': $1.5M in cocaine seized from bus at checkpoint

FALFURRIAS, Texas - Fifteen bundles of cocaine -- valued at nearly $1.5 million were seized Thursday in Falfurrias, Texas, according to a press release.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents boarded a commercial bus and noticed compromised equipment near the bathroom.

The narcotics appeared to be abandoned and interviews didn’t reveal a source of the cocaine, officials said.

The drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

To take a stand against crime in the community, report suspicious activity by calling 800-863-9382.

