'Free Landfill Day' to be held Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents.
San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring items, to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You’ll need a picture ID and a CPS Energy utility bill showing a Solid Waste service fee to participate in Free Landfill Day.
No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted, according to a news release from the city's Solid Waste Management Department.
The following locations will be participating:
Bitters Brush Recycling Center (Brush only)
1800 Wurzbach Parkway
Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only)
1800 Wurzbach Parkway
Republic Services Landfill
7000 IH 10 East
Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only)
2755 Rigsby Avenue
Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only)
1531 Frio City Road
Southside Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only)
5450 Castroville Road
Culebra Road Bulky Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center (Bulky items and HHW only)
7030 Culebra Road
TDS Transfer Station (Bulky items only)
11601 Starcrest
Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center (Brush only)
8963 Nelson Road
Waste Management Landfill
8611 Covel Road
