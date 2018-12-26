'I was mad as hell': Homeowner chases down porch pirate

DENVER - A porch pirate picked the wrong house just days before Christmas.

Colorado woman Renee Abeyta told KDVR-TV she was doing chores around her home when she got a notification from her home security surveillance system that someone was at her door. Abeyta saw a woman had taken off with a package that was left on her doorstep and sprung into action.

When Abeyta looked outside, she saw the woman down the road and called out to her to stop. When the woman didn't stop, Abeyta hopped in her car and chased the woman down.

"I thought, 'No way this is happening to me,'" Abeyta told KDVR.

When Abeyta caught up to the woman, she said something came over her.

"I don't even know what came out of my mouth or even why I said what I did," Abeyta told KDVR. "It just happened."

Abeyta recorded her confrontation with the suspected porch pirate, in which she shouted, "What's your name? What's your name? Did you steal something? Give it! I'm gonna (expletive) call the police! I got you on camera, (expletive)! Give me the (expletive) thing now! I'm taping you.'"

While the woman initially told Abeyta to stop following her, saying she didn't take anything, she eventually gave the package up.

"I was mad as hell. I couldn't," Abeyta recalled to KDVR. "There was no way I was gonna let her go. I would have ran for as many miles as I had to to get my package."

As the woman is seen handing the package to Abeyta, Abeyta shouts, "You messed with the wrong person, (expletive)."

