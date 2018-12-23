'Round the clock care' being provided to sick beluga calf, SeaWorld San Antonio says

SAN ANTONIO - Tyonek, the endangered beluga calf rescued after being abandoned in Alaska, is being treated for inflammation and digestive issues, SeaWorld San Antonio said Saturday night.

SeaWorld San Antonio said Tyonek has battled digestive issues since he was rescued from the Western Cook Inlet in Alaska more than a year ago.

It's unclear how severe Tyonek's condition is, but a spokesperson for the amusement park said the beluga calf is receiving "round the clock care as (staff) do everything possible to help him recover.”

The Associated Press reported that Tyonek's mother either abandoned him or died when he was a month old. According to AP reports, Tyonek is the first beluga calf from Alaska’s Cook Inlet to be successfully rescued and rehabilitated.

