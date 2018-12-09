Students to be disciplined after locker room incident, email to parents says

SAN ANTONIO - Parents of students at Kitty Hawk Middle School received an email Tuesday notifying them that disciplinary action would be taken against students found in violation of the student code of conduct after members of the seventh-grade soccer team said some eighth-graders rushed into their locker room and touched them inappropriately.

The email was sent to parents one day after KSAT 12 revealed that the school was investigating the incident as bullying, while a parent of a student involved in the incident believed it was sexual assault.

The parent said that their son described the incident as students trying to stick their fingers into other students' buttocks.

The email sent by the school principal, Beverly Broom, said, in part: "After school on Thursday, it was reported to campus administration that several male students might have been involved in possible student misconduct in the boys’ locker room.

"Administrators immediately began an investigation including student interviews, and student and staff witness statements. We are still actively investigating this situation and are taking appropriate disciplinary action against all students found in violation of the Judson ISD Student Code of Conduct. Corrective actions have been implemented to ensure this type of behavior is not repeated."

Broom added, "I want to ensure the entire community that we take this and all claims of misconduct seriously and encourage our students to inform us of any inappropriate behavior."

The Texas Education Agency defines sexual assault according to the Texas Penal Code, which defines the act, in part, as "(causing) the penetration of the anus or sexual organ of a child by any means."

Steve Linscomb, a spokesman for Judson Independent School District, said there was no penetration, adding, "When you're fully clothed, that's pretty hard to do."

"I really think (school officials) downplayed it because it was boys on boys," the parent said. "If a girl was to be touched -- if my son would have touched a girl in that type of way -- then it would be handled differently, I believe."

KSAT is not identifying the parent due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

