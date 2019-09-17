'Widespread vaping' leads to voluntary forfeiture of high school volleyball game

ORDWAY, Colorado - Crowley County High School voluntarily forfeit a volley game last Thursday due to "widespread vaping" and other school infractions, according to a Facebook post from the school.

The Colorado high school wasn't specific about the details of the infractions and didn't elaborate in regard to the vaping issue.

"This was not a light decision, however, CCSD takes student handbook violations very seriously," the Facebook post says.

The school's handbook for athletes states that the use or possession of drugs and alcohol is prohibited, with varying consequences depending on the conditions of the drug/alcohol violation.

The high school also warns parents about the dangers of vaping and posted a link to Tobacco Free Colorado.

