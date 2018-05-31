1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in stabbing between woman's husband and boyfriend

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - One man was taken to an area hospital and another is in police custody following a stabbing in South Bexar County.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Mitchel Meadow, which is located not far from Loop 1604.

Bexar County deputies said a man got a call from a neighbor telling him that his wife was in the home with her boyfriend. That's when, deputies say, the husband rushed home and slashed the boyfriend on both the arm and head with a knife.

Deputies said they found the victim a short distance away from the scene. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The husband was taken into custody. His name and age have yet to be released.

