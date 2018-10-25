1 dead, 1 hospitalized in fire that destroys 3 buildings in South Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A massive fire in South Bexar County killed one person and sent another to a hospital, all while destroying three buildings late Wednesday night.

The fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. near Loop 1604 and Pleasanton Road, not far from Highway 281.

According to the Bexar County Fire Marshal Office, firefighters responded to the entrapment call and when they arrived they saw the fire fully-involved with smoke billowing into the air.

Fire crews searched for an unaccounted for 70-year-old man but were unable to locate him. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the man's death early Thursday morning.

The fire marshal said the person who alerted the authorities to the scene was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a nearby hospital.

The fire spread to two nearby structures including a home that was unoccupied. The fire at the third structure, an old feed store, was difficult to put out, fire officials said.

All three structures are considered a total loss. Authorities say they plan to have investigators at the scene Thursday morning to help determine the fire's cause.

