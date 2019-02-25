1 dead, 1 hospitalized in overnight house fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and other was hospitalized following a house fire on the city's Northwest Side overnight, San Antonio firefighters said Monday.

The fire was reported just after midnight at the home in the 100 block of Lemur Drive, which is located not far from both Vance Jackson Road and West Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy flames inside the home. Fire officials said a man and a woman were both inside the home at the time of the fire, but that only the woman managed to make it out successfully.

Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. Firefighters said the woman was taken to University Hospital for smoke inhalation, but that she is expected to recover.

Authorities said the couple's son attempted to get inside the house but he was detained before he was able to do so.

Arson investigators have been called to determine the cause of the fire. The house is a considered a total loss.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and emergency crews all answered the call.

