1 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting at home on near Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and another was seriously hurt during a late-night shooting at a home on the city's near Southeast Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported just before midnight in the 300 block of Regina Street, located not far from South Hackberry Street.

According to police, three men in their 20s were attempting to force their way inside a home. That's when, police said, a struggle broke out between a resident living there and two of the armed men.

Gunshots were fired and the resident was shot and killed. One of the suspects, a 32-year-old man, was also shot in the neck during the scuffle, police said. The man was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injury.

Police said the other two suspects fled the scene following the shooting.

The name of the victim, a man in his 40s, has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

