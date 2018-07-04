1 dead, 3 injured, including child, following crash on city's West Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and three people, including a young child, were injured and rushed to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the city’s West Side.

Sgt. Dax Scarnato, with the San Antonio Police Department, said that the crash occurred when a Nissan SUV tried to make a left turn on to East Cheryl Drive and collided with a silver Mazda sedan, pushing the the Mazda into a pole.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called around 1:40 p.m. to the intersection where at least nine SAFD units responded for a vehicle extract call.

Scarnato said the driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman and a young child in that vehicle were rushed to University Hospital.

A woman in the Nissan was taken to Methodist Hospital, Scarnato said.

Scarnato said all victims have serious injuries. He said police are still investigating the crash and if any charges will be filed.

Driver of Mazda killed after collision with Nissan on Bandera & Cheryl. At least 3 others include young child (possibly infant) hospitalized with serious injuries according to #SAPD. This happened around 2pm. The crash pole already had a memorial by it. pic.twitter.com/MTX1pBSvsc — Deven Clarke (@DevenClarke) July 4, 2018

