1 dead in multi-car crash near La Vernia

WILSON COUNTY, Texas - One person is dead following a multi-car crash near La Vernia, Texas, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Farm to Market Road 1346 and Highway 87. The La Vernia News reported that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

It's unclear if there were any injuries that resulted from the crash.

Sky 12 flew over the crash site just after 6:30 p.m. Traffic along FM 87 had been shut down in both directions.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the fatal collision. Calls and emails to the agency were not immediately returned Monday.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.