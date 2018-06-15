1 deputy killed, 1 critical in shooting in Kansas, sheriff says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One sheriff's deputy was killed and another was critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the Wyandotte County courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities said.



Wyandotte County sheriff's spokeswoman Maj. Kelli Bailiff said the suspect also was wounded in the shooting late Friday morning. He's undergoing surgery.



No other details were released about the suspect, including his condition.



Bailiff said it's possible the deputies were overcome with their own weapons. He said the investigation is now being handled by the police department in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police Officer Zac Blair said authorities are reviewing surveillance video.

