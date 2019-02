SAN ANTONIO - Fire crews were called to the Torino Villas apartment complex on Callaghan Road on the Northwest Side for a fire that left one person displaced from their home.

Firefighters said the fire happened in the same area they were called to about a week ago.

Flames popped up on the first floor of one of the units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



