1 displaced, others evacuated due to early-morning apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO - One person is displaced and multiple others were evacuated due to an early-morning apartment fire, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in just after 6 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartment Complex in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Bandera Road on the city's Northwest Side.

Firefighters said the fire began in a first-floor apartment unit. Fire officials said a bathroom vent caught fire and then spread to the unit above.

The surrounding units were evacuated as a precaution, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the two units, but one person was displaced due to extensive water and wall damage. Authorities said the unit above was vacant.

The damage estimate is roughly $40,000 to $50,000.

