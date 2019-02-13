1 hospitalized, 1 detained after stabbing on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person is in the hospital and another has been detained following a stabbing on the city's West Side overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before midnight outside apartments in the 2700 block of Observation Drive, which is located not far from Loop 410 and Highway 90.

According to police, an altercation between the two men led up to the stabbing.

Police said they arrested one of the men at the scene and that the injured man was taken to University Hospital.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

