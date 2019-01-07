1 hospitalized, 1 detained following shooting in Windcrest, police say

WINDCREST, Texas - One man has been hospitalized and another has been detained following a shooting in Windcrest late Sunday night.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at the Crestwind Town Homes and Apartments, located in the 8800 block of Wilmon Way.

According to police, an altercation in the parking lot led to the shooting.

The man shot was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. His name and age have not been released.

One unidentified person has been detained by police as a result of the shooting. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.