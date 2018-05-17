1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after stabbing at apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - One man is in the hospital and another is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment complex on the city's South Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before midnight Wednesday at the South Park Apartments, which is located in the 300 block of Verne Street not far from Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road.

According to police, the 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the arm during an argument. The man was taken to University Hospital for his injury.

Police said the man who did the stabbing was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

