1 hospitalized, 2 detained following overnight stabbing on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A young man is in the hospital and two people have been detained following a stabbing overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The stabbing was reported in the 1700 block of Barking Wolf, which is located not far from Marbach Road and Loop 1604 on the city's far West Side.

According to deputies, the victim had gotten involved in an altercation with multiple people before he was stabbed in the torso as a result.

Officials said the victim was taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital Westover Hills by a friend prior to deputies arriving on scene. He was then transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries.

Authorities say two people were detained at the scene. The names and ages of all involved have yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.