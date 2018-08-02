1 hospitalized after 18-wheeler rolls over, catches fire on city's North Side

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler rollover on the city’s North Side caused a grass fire and a traffic nightmare for authorities and sent one person to a hospital.

The crash happened on Loop 1604 near Bitters Road on Wednesday night.

Officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said the driver of the 18-wheeler was going through a construction zone on Loop 1604’s westbound lanes when it rolled over all of a sudden.

The 18-wheeler then caught fire, and the blaze spread to a grassy area.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

