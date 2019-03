SAN ANTONIO - One person was taken to the hospital Saturday following a house fire on the city's West Side.

Firefighters were called to a home on Stagecoach Lane near Hackamore Lane and when they arrived at the scene, they immediately searched the home and found one woman, Battalion Chief Brad May said.

May said the woman firefighters rescued from the home was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in good condition, with smoke inhalation being a concern.

The homeowner, Kevin Murphy, said his roommates alerted him to the fire. He said he discovered flames on a mattress in a bedroom, ran outside, grabbed a garden hose and attempted to extinguish the fire.

He said he had given up on putting the fire out by the time San Antonio firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.