1 in custody after homicide in far South Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide early Wednesday in far south Bexar County.

Deputies were called around 6 a.m. to a home in the 25300 block of Sandview, not far from Highway 281.

According to Deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, one person has been taken into custody.

At this time, it is not clear as to how the person died. The victim's name and age also has not been released.

