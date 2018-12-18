1 in police custody following suspicious fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person is in police custody following a late-night structure fire on the city's South Side.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 430 block of Furnish Avenue, which is located not far from Nogalitos Street and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said the three structures on the property were all being used as apartments. The overnight fire was ruled to be suspicious in nature and arson investigators were called to investigate.

Authorities said one person was taken into custody in connection with the fire. That person's name and age were not released.

Damage to the structure is estimated to be $80,000. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

