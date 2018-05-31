1 injured in shooting outside NE Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A party outside an apartment complex on the city's Northeast Side was broken up after gunfire resulted in one person being shot, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. at the Iron Horse Valley Apartments, which is located in the 2400 block of Northeast Loop 410.

According to police, roughly 40 people were in attendance when the argument occurred and the shots were fired.

One person was shot in the foot and was immediately taken by his friends to Northeast Baptist Hospital.

The gunmen fled the scene following the shooting, police said. At this time it unclear what the argument was about.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

