1 killed, 1 hospitalized in North Bexar County shooting, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A shooting in North Bexar County left one person dead and one injured, deputies said.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Bulverde Village neighborhood.

Deputies said a man entered a home in the community and shot the two people inside, one of whom was killed. The other person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Multiple shots were fired, deputies said.

Deputies were not able to give much more information, as they are still investigating. They said the shooter is on the run.

