News

1 killed, 1 injured when big rig plunges into creek in Blanco County

18-wheeler hit guardrail prior to going into McCall Creek

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - An 18-wheeler crashed into a guardrail and plunged into a creek early Thursday morning in Blanco County, killing one person and injuring another, officials said.

The Blanco County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 290 near McCall Creek.

More News Headlines

There was no immediate word on what caused the big rig, which was transporting produce, to crash.

The two victims were riding in the 18-wheeler.

The injured victim was taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.