1 killed, 1 injured when big rig plunges into creek in Blanco County

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - An 18-wheeler crashed into a guardrail and plunged into a creek early Thursday morning in Blanco County, killing one person and injuring another, officials said.

The Blanco County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 290 near McCall Creek.

There was no immediate word on what caused the big rig, which was transporting produce, to crash.

The two victims were riding in the 18-wheeler.

The injured victim was taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries, officials said.

