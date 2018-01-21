1 killed, 2 hurt in South Side head-on collision

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was killed in a head-on collision early Sunday morning that also sent two people to the hospital.

According to San Antonio police, the driver of a silver Nissan was speeding when he veered into oncoming traffic in the 2800 block of Roosevelt Avenue and crashed into a black Chevrolet around 2 a.m.

Police said there were three people inside the black car -- two of them were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the silver car was pronounced dead on the scene.

