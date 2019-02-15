1 man arrested, 1 sought after car chase in Castle Hills

SAN ANTONIO - Castle Hills police have arrested one man and are searching for another who both ran off following a vehicle chase and crash on the city's North Side.

The incident began just before 12:30 a.m. at an H-E-B parking lot in the 6000 block of West Avenue.

According to police, officers pulled up next to the car with the two men inside and smelled a strong scent of marijuana. That's when, police say, the officers asked the men to get out of the vehicle, but the driver sped off.

Police said the car tried to turn from West Avenue onto Wayside Drive when it clipped a curb, blowing out the front passenger tire.

The two unidentified men then ran on foot from the vehicle, police said. One of the men was caught a short while later, not far from the crash site. Police, however, are still searching for the second man.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.