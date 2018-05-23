1 motorcyclist killed, 1 injured in crash in SE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A pickup truck struck two motorcyclists who had pulled over to work on one their motorcycles Tuesday night in Southeast Bexar County, killing one of them and injuring the other, sheriff's officials said.

The pickup was traveling southbound on Old Corpus Christi Road near Highway 122 when it veered into the direction of the victims, sheriff's officials said.

A 35-year-old man died at the scene and a 29-year-old man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, sheriff's officials said.

There's no word if the driver will be charged.

