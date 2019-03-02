1 person rushed to hospital after being hit by suspected drunken driver, officers say

SAN ANTONIO - A person was rushed to a hospital after a suspected drunken driver plowed into a broken down vehicle in northeast Bexar County, officials said.

The crash happened Friday night in the Converse area on FM 78 near Crestway Drive.

Investigators said a car was hauling another car when it broke down. The driver, along with another driver, pulled over. Then, a suspected drunken driver plowed into them, officers said.

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital.

