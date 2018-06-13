1 seriously injured, 1 arrested after drug deal ends in shooting

SAN ANTONIO - One man is seriously injured and two men are being charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a drug deal turned into a shooting.

Police responded to a call for a shooting in the 300 block of West Avenue on May 6.

The victim was waiting to sell half an ounce of marijuana to two men, who were identified as Kevin Tyrone Jackson Lewis, 19, and Darian Bernal, 20, police said.

The victim arrived and sat in the backseat of the suspects' vehicle. The two men in the front seat each pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding money and whatever was in his pockets, authorities said.

The victim then darted out of the vehicle and was chased by Lewis.

While being chased, the victim turned around in fear of being shot in the back. Lewis then struck the victim in the face, police said.

Moments later, Lewis shot the victim in his stomach, left leg and left arm, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with serious bodily injuries.

Bernal is now being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond has been set at $50,000.

According to a jail official, Lewis has not been booked into the Bexar County Jail for his charge.

