1 taken to hospital, several displaced after East Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - One person has been hospitalized and several people have been displaced following a house fire on the city's East Side, San Antonio firefighters said Friday.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of South Hackberry Street, which is located not far from East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Interstate 37.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the single-story home fully engulfed and an electric line down and sparking. Officials said they believe the fire began at the front of the home and then spread to the power lines, complicating things.

One person from inside the home was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with second degree burns to roughly 25 percent of his body, fire officials said.

11 people, including seven children, were inside at the time of the fire and have since been displaced. The Red Cross is now assisting.

Arson investigators have been called to help determine the cause. The house is considered a total loss.

