2 woman dead in shooting on city's South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two women are dead after a shooting on the city's South Side.

San Antonio police said they responded to the Rosemont at University Park apartments located in the 100 block of Emerald Ash around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The women, described as being in their 30s, were standing next to an SUV when a juvenile suspect opened fire, according to police. Police said he may have lived at the apartment complex.

One woman died at the scene, and the other woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Police said the juvenile took off running after the shooting. They're still searching for him.

