1 woman stabbed, 3 arrested after argument turns violent north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times and three people were arrested Saturday afternoon after an argument that turned violent north of downtown, police said.

San Antonio police said three individuals went to a couple’s home in the 1100 block of Gramercy Place to get some property that was being stored for them.

An argument led to a 42-year-old woman pulling out a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times, police said. She was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another resident in the home was also assaulted by the two other people, authorities said.

One suspect was arrested for aggravated robbery and the other two were arrested and charged with assault-bodily injury.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.