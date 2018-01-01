House fire leaves NE Bexar County family out in the cold

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A house fire in Northeast Bexar County sent ten members of a family out into the cold on New Year’s Day.

The homeowner, who did not disclose his name, said he and his relatives woke up to the sound of smoke detectors around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

All ten people — four adults and six children — made it out safely, although one man did suffer a minor injury to his knee, according to fire investigators.

The homeowner said some of the people were relatives who were visiting from Houston.

Hours after the flames were put out, family members huddled in two different vehicles parked near the home, located in the 6800 block of Columbia Ridge.

Investigators with the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office, meanwhile, went through the ruins, looking for the cause of the fire.

As of noon, they still had not made any final determinations.

The flames and smoke left the home with extensive damage.

In the driveway were a few items that had been salvaged. Most of the family’s possessions, though, sat in a pile of rubble.

Not far from the devastation were signs of what had been a celebration.

Christmas decorations still framed the front door area of the home. Also on the lawn and in the street nearby were discarded packages from fireworks.

Investigators said the fire appears to have started on one side of the home which had seemed to have sustained the most damage.

