$100 vs. $1: Two San Antonio restaurants offer extreme options for Cinco de Mayo margaritas

SAN ANTONIO - Two restaurants are offering two very different margaritas this weekend in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

For $100 you can have a handcrafted margarita at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

If that’s not in the budget you can get a $1 margarita at Applebee’s.

The $100 margarita is handcrafted with ultimate premium liquors, including Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire. Served in Baccarat's uniquely designed Diamant Highball, guests will take home the glass in Baccarat's iconic red box, according to a press release.

Popular 'dollarita' is back at participating Applebee's nationwide

Applebee’s $1 margarita is made with well tequila, margarita mix and served on the rocks.

The $1 margarita is available through May 5, and the $100 margarita is available Thursday through Sunday.

Tequila Herradura’s Selección Suprema is the world’s first extra-añejo tequila expression and is aged for 49 months, according to the press release.

What are your Cinco de Mayo plans this weekend?

No matter what margarita you go for, drink responsibly.

