1,100-plus pounds of marijuana abandoned at border

LA ROSITA, Texas - Authorities discovered more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana abandoned at the Texas-Mexico border on Monday.

Rio Grande City agents found an abandoned truck loaded up with bundles of marijuana that, they said, smugglers were attempting to hide at an unfinished structure. Authorities said they found even more marijuana hidden within the building.

A total of 1,164 pounds of pot were found at the structure in La Rosita, Texas. The marijuana is valued at $931,200. The marijuana and vehicle will be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

