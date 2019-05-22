$10,000 donated to help homeless veterans find housing

SAN ANTONIO - National Veterans Outreach Program received a $10,000 donation to support homeless veterans in Texas find permanent affordable housing.

After completing three years in the military, Seth Jarmon had fallen to drug addiction, unemployment-and homelessness after serving in the military.

Eventually, he was sent to prison. Jarmon completed his sentence and was hoping to bring his life together.

Jarmon is one of roughly 2,000 homeless veterans in Texas who need help finding a home.

The donation was courtesy of the Homes for Heroes Foundation, which gave a $50,000 donation to support homeless veterans nationwide.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.