118 hungry goats gorge on shrubs in Boise neighborhood

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

BOISE, Idaho - A neighborhood in Boise woke up Friday morning to find a herd of hungry goats eating their way through lawns and gardens.

No shrub was safe when 118 hungry goats showed up after reportedly getting loose somehow from a nearby field.

Animal Control responded to the situation and was overwhelmed by the hungry herd.

Thankfully, a company called We Rent Goats was able to round up the animals before things got too out of hand.

