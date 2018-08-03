118 hungry goats gorge on shrubs in Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho - A neighborhood in Boise woke up Friday morning to find a herd of hungry goats eating their way through lawns and gardens.

No shrub was safe when 118 hungry goats showed up after reportedly getting loose somehow from a nearby field.

Animal Control responded to the situation and was overwhelmed by the hungry herd.

Thankfully, a company called We Rent Goats was able to round up the animals before things got too out of hand.

#Breaking - About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from...updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

