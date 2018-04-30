12-foot alligator holds up traffic on Texas highway

CLEVELAND, Texas - A 12-foot alligator held up traffic Monday morning on Highway 59 in Cleveland, just north of Houston.

The giant gator was in the middle of the road, which prompted Sgt. David Edwards with the Cleveland Police Department to contact Chance Ward.

Ward has caught many animals, according to his Facebook post, and said Edwards wanted the animal captured alive so it could be relocated with approval from the game warden.

"If you get a chance thank our local law enforcement and firemen as they not only pull the criminals off the streets they help keep the wildlife and livestock safe,” Ward wrote on Facebook.

The alligator was nicknamed George and he has the most Texas “selfie” there is — posing in front of a Whataburger.

Only in Texas.

HOLY GATOR!! 🐊🐊🐊 A nearly 12-foot alligator, now named George, stops traffic on Highway 59 in Cleveland! They finally wrangle him up and he takes a visit to @Whataburger!! @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/5V5sokc2K3 — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) April 30, 2018

