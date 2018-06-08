12 memorable quotes from Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain is seen here on January 4, 2017, in Port of Spain, Trinidad while filming "Parts Unknown."

SAN ANTONIO - People around the world are in collective shock after the announcement of Anthony Bourdain’s death Friday morning.

Bourdain was known as a chef, author and TV personality but he also exposed his viewers to cultures around the globe for almost 20 years.

Celebrities, chefs react to Anthony Bourdain's death

While Bourdain was known for many things, including a habit of smoking and drinking, his wit will live on through his many memorable quotes.

Read some below:

Travel: “If I am an advocate for anything, it is to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food. It’s a plus for everybody.”

Pumpkin Spice: “I would like to see the pumpkin spice craze drowned in its own blood. I'm pleased that there are now gluten-free options, but these people who are treating gluten as, you know, an equivalent of al-Qaida are worrying to me.”

Lunch with Barack Obama: “Rarely have I seen someone enjoy drinking a beer from the bottle as much as the president. He was generous with his time, quick to answer and he's funny. He's really good with chopsticks, which is always a plus in my mind.”

Karaoke: “Singing in public in general ... like anything shameful, I prefer to do it in private. Karaoke should only be performed with people who have already seen your genitals.”

Human nature: "Without experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, moribund.”

Views: “I don’t have an agenda, but I do have a point of view, and it might change from minute to minute.”

Character: “Skills can be taught. Character you either have or you don’t have.”

Travel: “Travel isn’t always pretty. It isn’t always comfortable. Sometimes it hurts, it even breaks your heart. But that’s OK. The journey changes you; it should change you. It leaves marks on your memory, on your consciousness, on your heart, and on your body. You take something with you. Hopefully, you leave something good behind.”

Politics: "Never the left nor right have an exclusive on bad governance , greed or corruption. We’ve seen plenty of oppressive regimes from both.”

CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Noisy hotel guests: "I’m gonna hit the mini-bar, hang my speaker out the window and play Lou Reed METAL MACHINE MUSIC in another 10 minutes. That’ll teach ‘em.”

Mac and cheese: “My real guilty pleasure — my really disgusting, shameful pleasure — is the mac and cheese at Popeye’s fried chicken.”

Roots: "I compared it to taking my first acid trip: Nothing was ever the same for me. I just wanted more of it. If I had to agree to live in one country, or even one city, for the rest of my life, never leaving it, I'd pick Tokyo in a second.”

There are plenty of quotes to pick from and Bourdain was also known for his colorful language.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.