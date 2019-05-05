News

12-year-old charged with murdering 10-year-old brother

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

CONROE, Texas - A 12-year-old is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy, authorities in Montgomery County said.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in Conroe and found the 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a tweet from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The child was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 10-year-old's older sibling was taken into custody and subsequently charged with murder, deputies said.

The child is in custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The 10-year-old boy has not yet been identified.

