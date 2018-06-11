14 shots fired into West Side home where man was killed, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Someone fired more than a dozen shots into a West Side home, killing a man who was in a bedroom, police said.

San Antonio police confirmed they found 14 holes in the walls of the home and believe the shots were fired from outside shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

They believe the shooter was in a truck or car and purposely targeted that section of the home in the 400 block of Mercedes Street.

"When you look at the house, you can see that there were multiple entry points," said Officer Douglas Greene, a police spokesman. "Right now, (it's) not quite clear on what the motive is."

Greene said officers were answering a 911 call about shots fired in the area when they learned someone had been hit.

Police say the victim is a 34-year-old man, although they didn't release his name right away.

They said it appears 14 shots were fired from a vehicle, but they didn't find any shell casings.

"The shell casings could've landed all in that vehicle and not be outside," Greene said.

Witnesses reported seeing a blue Ford car or truck in the area around the time of the shooting.

The victim was hit at least once in the head, Greene said, adding that he died at the scene.

Officers found a group of family members already gathered outside the home when they arrived to answer the 911 call.

Throughout the morning, the size of the crowd continued to grow.

Many relatives became extremely emotional, screaming and wailing as the man's body was wheeled out of the home.

Greene said investigators interviewed several witnesses and neighbors at the scene, but they're asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).



