16 people found inside makeshift wooden container in apparent human smuggling attempt

POTEET, Texas - Sixteen people were found beneath construction materials during a traffic stop just outside Poteet on Monday morning, in what Atascosa County officials are calling a human smuggling attempt.

Two Atascosa County Constable deputies heard knocking and pleas for help from underneath the construction materials, according to a Facebook post.

Photos posted by the Atascosa County Constable Precinct 3 Facebook page show what appears to be a makeshift wooden container on a towing trailer.

Two of the female victims were taken to Methodist Hospital South for heat-related medical issues.

The driver of the truck is in custody and could be facing possible federal smuggling charges.

This story is developing. KSAT 12 is en route to the scene and we'll have more coverage online and on air.

