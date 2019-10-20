16-year-old boy who disappeared found safe

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: San Antonio police say Mauricio "Paciano" Hernandez, 16, who disappeared on Saturday, has been located.

Officer Douglas Greene, a public information officer for SAPD, said Hernandez was located safely around 3 p.m. today in an area near West Woodlawn.

Hernandez was walking when someone called police, he said. His family arrived on scene to pick Hernandez up.

(Previously)

San Antonio police are looking for a missing teenager and say he may be endangered.

Mauricio "Paciano" Hernandez, 16, was last seen in the 9500 block of Silver Crown Drive on the Northwest Side of San Antonio. His family says he was last wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans with brown sandals.

Hernandez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall; about 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say he is a Hispanic boy with a light complexion. They also say he has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care. Police also say he likes to visit Sea World and Downtown San Antonio.

If you know Hernandez's location, call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

