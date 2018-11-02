161 cats, 15 dogs living in inhumane conditions seized from residence

BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Thursday morning regarding inhumane animal care in Buda.

Animal control officers discovered 161 cats and 15 dogs in various states of health at a residence in the 200 block of Towhee Drive.

The occupants of the residence identified themselves as a nonprofit organization responsible for the care, custody and welfare of the animals, according to a press release.

All the animals have been removed from the residence due to welfare concerns and the investigation is ongoing.

