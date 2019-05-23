17-year-old arrested after he allegedly beat, stole from another teen

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of beating another teenager and then stealing their phone and headphones.

John Paul Olivarez, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on March 26, Olivarez allegedly demanded a phone and headphones, and when the victim refused, police said he pushed the victim to the ground and started hitting him.

The affidavit said Olivarez then threatened the victim, telling him he was part of a gang and if he ever told anyone about the robbery there would be retaliation.

Police were able to find Olivarez earlier this week and arrest him.

He is charged with aggravated robbery.

