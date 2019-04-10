17-year-old stabbed in shoulder while walking on West Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local teenager was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed while walking on a West Side street late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Military Drive, not far from Highway 90.

According to police, two teens, aged 16 and 17 years old, were walking when they crossed paths with a man in his 50s who had been seen talking to himself. That's when, police say, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the teens in the shoulder.

Police said the man was detained not far down the road by officers. The victim was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. He is expected to recover.

Police, however, did not identify the man taken into custody. They said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

